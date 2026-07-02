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Headlines, July 2

8:28 AM PDT on July 2, 2026
Headlines, July 2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
  • Muni Hits Ridership Milestone (SFChron)
  • Regional Measure Officially Qualifies for Ballot (SFGate)
  • Transit and the 4th of July (SFGate)
  • Taking Transit to the World Cup (KPIX)
  • More on SFMTA and World Cup (48Hills)
  • Costs of Maintaining the Golden Gate Bridge (SFGate)
  • Owning a Car in San Francisco is Rough (SFStandard)
  • Driver Hits Pedestrian and Child in Nob Hill (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Bicyclist on the Sidewalk (SFChron)
  • Several S.F. Neighborhoods to be Blocked off for Fireworks (SFGate)
  • 4th of July Road Closures in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Trail Through S.F. Parks (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Barring any breaking news, Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Friday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 6.

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