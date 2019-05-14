Today’s Headlines

Muni Gets Low Grade in Citywide Survey (SFExaminer)

Minor Caltrain Derailment in San Jose (MercNews, Fox2)

Marin Looking at Better SMART Train Connections (MarinIJ)

Electric GoBikes Due Back in June (SFChron)

Port Approves Tentative Agreement for New A’s Stadium (SFChron)

S.F. Tourism Chief Sees Improvement in City Cleanup (SFChron)

Neighbor’s Weigh Poop Tax to Clean Up Dolores Park (SFChron)

America’s Endless Addiction to New Roads (Curbed)

Letters: The Real Reason Cities Don’t Use Red Light Cameras (MercNews)

Commentary: Did Mid-Market Tax Break Work? (SFChron)

Commentary: Mom’s Want Action on Climate Change (SFExaminer)

