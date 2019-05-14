Today’s Headlines
- Muni Gets Low Grade in Citywide Survey (SFExaminer)
- Minor Caltrain Derailment in San Jose (MercNews, Fox2)
- Marin Looking at Better SMART Train Connections (MarinIJ)
- Electric GoBikes Due Back in June (SFChron)
- Port Approves Tentative Agreement for New A’s Stadium (SFChron)
- S.F. Tourism Chief Sees Improvement in City Cleanup (SFChron)
- Neighbor’s Weigh Poop Tax to Clean Up Dolores Park (SFChron)
- America’s Endless Addiction to New Roads (Curbed)
- Letters: The Real Reason Cities Don’t Use Red Light Cameras (MercNews)
- Commentary: Did Mid-Market Tax Break Work? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Mom’s Want Action on Climate Change (SFExaminer)
