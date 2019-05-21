Streetsblog San Francisco Taking Spring Vacation

And what does a Streetsblog SF editor do on vacation? Walk and bike around Portland, of course. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
And what does a Streetsblog SF editor do on vacation? Walk and bike around Portland, of course. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Starting Tuesday, May 21, we’re taking a spring vacation from publishing Streetsblog San Francisco. Another California editor will update headlines and syndicate some stories (notifications will go out via social media.) Meanwhile, keep up with state stories at Streetsblog CAL and Streetsblog LA and national news at Streetsblog USA.

We’ll resume our regular publishing schedule after the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday, May 28. We hope all our readers get to take a break this year; have fun and travel safely. See you Tuesday, May 28.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Streetsblog San Francisco is Taking a Mid Summer Vacation

By Roger Rudick |
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26, we’re taking a mid-summer vacation from publishing Streetsblog San Francisco. Another California editor will update headlines every other day (notifications will go out via social media). And, of course, keep up with state stories at Streetsblog CAL and Streetsblog LA and national news at Streetsblog USA. We’ll resume our regular publishing schedule on […]

Streetsblog San Francisco is Taking a Late Summer Vacation

By Bryan Goebel |
Flickr photo: Troy Holden Starting tomorrow, we’re taking a late summer vacation from publishing Streetsblog San Francisco. We’ll resume our regular publishing schedule on September 7th. We hope you enjoy your Labor Day holiday and for the many of you going up to Burning Man for the Metropolis themed festivities, we hope you have fun […]

Today’s Headlines

By Damien Newton |
Roger is on vacation! Keep up with state stories at Streetsblog CAL and Streetsblog LA and national news at Streetsblog USA. I’ll be back to do another Today’s Headlines on Monday. Roger will return on Tuesday. MTC Unveils $40 Million in Short Term Fixes for Bay Bridge Corridor (East Bay Times) Election Year Politics Put Brakes on Plans for […]

We’re Taking a Summer Break

By Bryan Goebel |
Streetsblog San Francisco is taking a week-long summer break. In the meantime, please check out our national coverage at Streetsblog Capitol Hill, along with Streetsblog New York and Streetsblog Los Angeles. We’ll be back to a normal publishing schedule on August 8th. Have a great week!