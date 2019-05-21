Streetsblog San Francisco Taking Spring Vacation

Starting Tuesday, May 21, we’re taking a spring vacation from publishing Streetsblog San Francisco. Another California editor will update headlines and syndicate some stories (notifications will go out via social media.) Meanwhile, keep up with state stories at Streetsblog CAL and Streetsblog LA and national news at Streetsblog USA.

We’ll resume our regular publishing schedule after the Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday, May 28. We hope all our readers get to take a break this year; have fun and travel safely. See you Tuesday, May 28.