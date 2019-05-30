Today’s Headlines

Rampaging Motorist Injures Several People (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Motorist Hits Pedestrian at Laguna and Geary (SFExaminer)

BART Uses Bridge Gridlock to Lobby for Delayed Funds (SFChron)

BART Steps up to Deal with Bridge Crash (SFExaminer)

Can you Identify these BART Stations? (Curbed)

More on SF Expanding bike share (Curbed)

More on Oakland Pothole Blitz (CBSLocal)

A Peek Inside the Chase Center (Curbed)

Yanking Red Light Cameras, Banning Right on Red (EastBayTimes)

Transit Fans Try to Rescue Old Muni Bus (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates Trains (MountainDemocrat)

