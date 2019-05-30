Today’s Headlines
- Rampaging Motorist Injures Several People (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Motorist Hits Pedestrian at Laguna and Geary (SFExaminer)
- BART Uses Bridge Gridlock to Lobby for Delayed Funds (SFChron)
- BART Steps up to Deal with Bridge Crash (SFExaminer)
- Can you Identify these BART Stations? (Curbed)
- More on SF Expanding bike share (Curbed)
- More on Oakland Pothole Blitz (CBSLocal)
- A Peek Inside the Chase Center (Curbed)
- Yanking Red Light Cameras, Banning Right on Red (EastBayTimes)
- Transit Fans Try to Rescue Old Muni Bus (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates Trains (MountainDemocrat)
