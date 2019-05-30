Today’s Headlines

  • Rampaging Motorist Injures Several People (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Hits Pedestrian at Laguna and Geary (SFExaminer)
  • BART Uses Bridge Gridlock to Lobby for Delayed Funds (SFChron)
  • BART Steps up to Deal with Bridge Crash (SFExaminer)
  • Can you Identify these BART Stations? (Curbed)
  • More on SF Expanding bike share (Curbed)
  • More on Oakland Pothole Blitz (CBSLocal)
  • A Peek Inside the Chase Center (Curbed)
  • Yanking Red Light Cameras, Banning Right on Red (EastBayTimes)
  • Transit Fans Try to Rescue Old Muni Bus (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates Trains (MountainDemocrat)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Bay Bridge gridlock is nothing new, folks. BART should have lobbied decades ago for a new tube and expanded service between the East Bay and SF/Peninsula. Instead, it spent a fortune on expansion in suburbia while completely ignoring the dense, transit-dependent inner cores.