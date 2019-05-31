Today’s Headlines

  • Protected Bike Lanes Getting Extended on Valencia (Hoodline)
  • Regulators Propose Doubling TNC Fees (SFExaminer)
  • BART Tries to Lure People Back to Airport Train (SFChron)
  • Cost of Taking BART from San Jose to San Francisco (MercNews)
  • Caltrans Director to Retire (SFChron)
  • California’s New Rent Control Law (Curbed)
  • Bay Area Home Prices Topped Out? (SFChron)
  • Pedestrian Struck in South Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Neighbor’s React to Adeline Corridor Plan (Berkeleyside)
  • Illustrated Guide to San Francisco Architecture (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Calling out Lawmaker Hypocrisy on Housing (SFChron)

  • “Luring” riders back to SFO BART isn’t about putting a police officer on the premises. It’s about pricing it so that it makes more sense to use BART than Uber/Lyft AND running trains more often and with fewer transfers. Pretty simple when you think about it.

  • re: CA’s new rent control law…just make all rental units subject to the same damn law regardless of when they were built and number of units.

  • If they did *that*, they would guarantee no new construction.

  • Nah. Greedy developers would still make a buck.

  • Not if they can’t rent them out at a profit they won’t. If you are talking owner occupied condos, on the other hand….

  • david vartanoff

    You mean pricing BART like a real subway??? YES!!!