Today’s Headlines

Protected Bike Lanes Getting Extended on Valencia (Hoodline)

Regulators Propose Doubling TNC Fees (SFExaminer)

BART Tries to Lure People Back to Airport Train (SFChron)

Cost of Taking BART from San Jose to San Francisco (MercNews)

Caltrans Director to Retire (SFChron)

California’s New Rent Control Law (Curbed)

Bay Area Home Prices Topped Out? (SFChron)

Pedestrian Struck in South Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Neighbor’s React to Adeline Corridor Plan (Berkeleyside)

Illustrated Guide to San Francisco Architecture (Curbed)

Commentary: Calling out Lawmaker Hypocrisy on Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA