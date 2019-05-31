Today’s Headlines
- Protected Bike Lanes Getting Extended on Valencia (Hoodline)
- Regulators Propose Doubling TNC Fees (SFExaminer)
- BART Tries to Lure People Back to Airport Train (SFChron)
- Cost of Taking BART from San Jose to San Francisco (MercNews)
- Caltrans Director to Retire (SFChron)
- California’s New Rent Control Law (Curbed)
- Bay Area Home Prices Topped Out? (SFChron)
- Pedestrian Struck in South Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Neighbor’s React to Adeline Corridor Plan (Berkeleyside)
- Illustrated Guide to San Francisco Architecture (Curbed)
- Commentary: Calling out Lawmaker Hypocrisy on Housing (SFChron)
