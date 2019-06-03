Today’s Headlines
- Kaplan Aims to Destroy Oakland’s DOT (SFChron)
- The Future of Bike Share in San Francisco (Wired)
- The Massacre of California’s Housing Bills (Curbed)
- Still no Date for Transbay Reopening (SFChron)
- Updated History of Transbay Transit Center (Curbed)
- Plan for Closing Part of Octavia (Hoodline)
- Motorist Hits Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- More Street Toilets (Curbed)
- No Reliable Test for Driving While High (EastBayTimes)
- SF’s New Crosstown Trail (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Cities too Fast to Tow? (SFChron)
