Today’s Headlines

Skip Scooters Pulled After Fire (SFExaminer, Curbed)

Streamlining Protected Bike Lane Approvals (SFExaminer)

Pogo Stick Rentals? (Curbed)

Push to Delay BART Fare Increase (SFChron)

Oscar Grant Mural to be Unveiled (SFChron)

SFMTA to Decide on Chinatown Station Name (CBSLocal)

BART Police to Carry Overdose Med (SFChron)

Murderous Driver Was DUI (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Motorist Hits Boy in the Bayview (SFExaminer)

Pedestrian Struck on Geary Dies (Hoodline)

Berkeley Streets to be Paved (Berkeleyside)

