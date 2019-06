Today’s Headlines

Caltrain Adds a Few More Seats to New Bike Car Design (SFExaminer)

BART Delayed by Gas Leak (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

BART Fare Cheat Crackdown Working (SFChron)

BART Ready to Test Silicon Valley Extension (SFChron)

New BART Tunnel, Bridge, Parking? (EastBayTimes)

New Huge Office Complex Coming to SoMa (SFChron)

Supervisors Slam Twitter Tax Break (SFChron)

Housing Prices up Again (Curbed)

Californians Favor Changes to Housing Policy (SFChron, MassTransit)

Bike and Ped Changes Coming to Ashby I-80 Interchange (Berkeleyside)

Group Complains about RM3 Campaign (MarinIJ)

