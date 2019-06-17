This Week: Vision Zero, Broadway Valdez Plan, Pay for Infrastructure
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Vision Zero Task Force. The Vision Zero Task Force is chaired by the SFMTA and the San Francisco Department of Public Health and has over 40 members. It provides feedback and input on key Vision Zero policies and efforts, ensuring that San Francisco communities have an opportunity to participate in creating safer, more livable streets. Tuesday, June 18, 10-12 p.m. Room 305, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Broadway Valdez Plan. The 95-acre district is quickly moving beyond its past as Oakland’s “Auto Row,” with a number of completed development projects and several more under construction. Come hear about the past, present, and future of Broadway Valdez. Tuesday, June 18, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday SF Plan to Pay for Infrastructure. Join SPUR to learn about the new FY2020–29 City and County of San Francisco Capital Plan and hear about an Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response bond proposed for the March 2020 ballot. Wednesday, June 19, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday SPUR Summer Party. Join SPUR for the Bay Area’s largest gathering of urbanists. Come join them for networking, cocktails, food, and music. Thursday, June 20, 5-9 p.m., SPUR Urban Center and Annie Alley, 654 Mission St, S.F.
- Thursday Street Fights in Copenhagen. Jason Henderson and Natalie Gulsrud discuss their new book, Street Fights in Copenhagen: Bicycle and Car Politics in a Green Mobility City. Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m., The Green Arcade, 1680 Market Street (at Gough), S.F.
- Friday Party/Fundraiser for the California Bicycle Coalition. CalBike invites you to a house party fundraiser for their Complete Streets Campaign. Come meet Executive Director Dave Snyder and other guests. Party with your bicycling community while you enjoy beer, wine, and tasty hors d’oeuvres. Friday, June 21, 6-9 p.m., in the Sea Cliff neighborhood of San Francisco, please register for exact location.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes. Two-hour, indoor workshop for adults and teens, no bike required. Saturday, June 22, 1-3 p.m., Dimond Branch Library, 3565 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.