Today’s Headlines
- Runaway Fares at Muni? (Curbed)
- Ferry Service to Chase Center? (SFChron)
- Bike and Transit Lanes to Transform Folsom, Howard (SFChron)
- Cyclist Attacked by Skateboard-Wielding Teens (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Looks at Rezoning for Teacher Housing (Curbed)
- New Towers Coming to SoMa (SFChron)
- City Tests Public Bathroom in Tenderloin (SFExaminer)
- Debate Over Hayes Valley Tree Removal (Hoodline)
- Sprawl Contributes to Wildfire Risk (SFChron)
- Vertical Farms (SFChron)
- Washington DC Suspends Skip Scooters After Battery Fires (WashPost)
- Commentary: What Would $100 Billion do for Bay Area Transportation? (BizTimes)
