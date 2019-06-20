Today’s Headlines

Runaway Fares at Muni? (Curbed)

Ferry Service to Chase Center? (SFChron)

Bike and Transit Lanes to Transform Folsom, Howard (SFChron)

Cyclist Attacked by Skateboard-Wielding Teens (SFExaminer)

S.F. Looks at Rezoning for Teacher Housing (Curbed)

New Towers Coming to SoMa (SFChron)

City Tests Public Bathroom in Tenderloin (SFExaminer)

Debate Over Hayes Valley Tree Removal (Hoodline)

Sprawl Contributes to Wildfire Risk (SFChron)

Vertical Farms (SFChron)

Washington DC Suspends Skip Scooters After Battery Fires (WashPost)

Commentary: What Would $100 Billion do for Bay Area Transportation? (BizTimes)

