Today’s Headlines

  • Runaway Fares at Muni? (Curbed)
  • Ferry Service to Chase Center? (SFChron)
  • Bike and Transit Lanes to Transform Folsom, Howard (SFChron)
  • Cyclist Attacked by Skateboard-Wielding Teens (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Looks at Rezoning for Teacher Housing (Curbed)
  • New Towers Coming to SoMa (SFChron)
  • City Tests Public Bathroom in Tenderloin (SFExaminer)
  • Debate Over Hayes Valley Tree Removal (Hoodline)
  • Sprawl Contributes to Wildfire Risk (SFChron)
  • Vertical Farms (SFChron)
  • Washington DC Suspends Skip Scooters After Battery Fires (WashPost)
  • Commentary: What Would $100 Billion do for Bay Area Transportation? (BizTimes)

  • Hardly “runaway” fares at Muni. The system implemented a plan 10 years ago that tied fare increases to inflation so we should have braced for this a decade ago (and expect it to increase accordingly). Fares have tripled since I moved here in 2000 yet service continues a steep decline.

  • sf in sf

    Very cool how public transit fares are indexed to inflation while parking meter rates and gas taxes are not. So by default, driving continually gets cheaper compared to riding Muni.