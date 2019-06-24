This Week: Transportation Funding, Transit + Design, Women Bike Happy Hour
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Wednesday Transportation Funding 101. From taxes and fares to private investments, multi-million-dollar transportation projects are pieced together with funding from local, state, and federal sources. Come hear how it works. Wednesday, June 26, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Transit + Design: Be Open. Transit + Design 2019 will feature an interactive case study from Andrew Devlin of TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s transportation network, and Gordon Ross of Canada’s OXD Design. They will discuss how TransLink brought a design thinking approach to their fare review process. Thursday, June 27, 1:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. (Note: this is part of a longer afternoon workshop).
- Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. Spend some quality, off-the-bike time over a cool drink with other women who bike. June 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Trappist, 8th Street and Broadway, Oakland.
- Friday The East Bay Agenda at the State Level. State Assembly Members Buffy Wicks and Rob Bonta and California State Senator Nancy Skinner will be at SPUR. Come hear about the policies and legislation they’re pursuing on housing, transportation, and urban development. Friday, June 28, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Saturday Walk the Lakes and Ponds of Golden Gate Park. Join Walk SF for a walking tour of the eighteen lakes and ponds of San Francisco. Hidden gems will be revealed. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Haight and Stanyan, 1899 Haight Street, S.F. Register here.
- Saturday Different Spokes Pride Ride. Start in the Castro, ride north to the Presidio and then west along the coast to the Land’s End Visitor’s center for some amazing ocean views. More details on the ride on the web page. Saturday, June 29, 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Peet’s, 2257 Market Street, S.F.
- Sunday Walk with Pride. Walk San Francisco will be leading a contingent with Supervisor Norman Yee in the SF Pride Parade. Sunday, June 30, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.,
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.