Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Fixes Couplers and Doors on New Trains (SFExaminerSFBay)
  • BART Fare Evasion Tickets Get Tossed (SFChron)
  • BART Disagrees on Fare Evasion Rate (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Drivers are Unsafe (EastBayTimes)
  • More on BART’s Clipper-Only Push (CBSLocal)
  • Salesforce Transit Center to Re-Open Next Week (Hoodline)
  • Weekend Ferry Service to Richmond to Start in August (CBSLocal)
  • Embarcadero Neighbors Lose Navigation Center Appeal (SFWeekly)
  • Why Can’t California Pass Housing Legislation? (Curbed)
  • Cities’ Open Data Plan for Mobility (IntellegentTransport)
  • Pride-Themed Transit Gear (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA