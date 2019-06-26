Today’s Headlines

Muni Fixes Couplers and Doors on New Trains (SFExaminer, SFBay)

BART Fare Evasion Tickets Get Tossed (SFChron)

BART Disagrees on Fare Evasion Rate (SFChron)

Bay Area Drivers are Unsafe (EastBayTimes)

More on BART’s Clipper-Only Push (CBSLocal)

Salesforce Transit Center to Re-Open Next Week (Hoodline)

Weekend Ferry Service to Richmond to Start in August (CBSLocal)

Embarcadero Neighbors Lose Navigation Center Appeal (SFWeekly)

Why Can’t California Pass Housing Legislation? (Curbed)

Cities’ Open Data Plan for Mobility (IntellegentTransport)

Pride-Themed Transit Gear (SFExaminer)

