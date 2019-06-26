Today’s Headlines
- Muni Fixes Couplers and Doors on New Trains (SFExaminer, SFBay)
- BART Fare Evasion Tickets Get Tossed (SFChron)
- BART Disagrees on Fare Evasion Rate (SFChron)
- Bay Area Drivers are Unsafe (EastBayTimes)
- More on BART’s Clipper-Only Push (CBSLocal)
- Salesforce Transit Center to Re-Open Next Week (Hoodline)
- Weekend Ferry Service to Richmond to Start in August (CBSLocal)
- Embarcadero Neighbors Lose Navigation Center Appeal (SFWeekly)
- Why Can’t California Pass Housing Legislation? (Curbed)
- Cities’ Open Data Plan for Mobility (IntellegentTransport)
- Pride-Themed Transit Gear (SFExaminer)
