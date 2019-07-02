Today’s Headlines
- Transbay Transit Center Garden Opens (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Transbay Seeks to be Retail Destination (SFChron)
- Caltrain to Run More Late Night Event Trains (EastBayTimes)
- Muni Map as Pride Flag (Curbed)
- Renting an Electric Scooter for a Month (Citylab)
- How YIMBY Became a Movement (Curbed)
- Google May Need $14 Billion to Build Homes (SFChron)
- Potrero Hill Condo Boasts Poop-Free Sidewalks (Curbed)
- Turning San Francisco Into Billboards (SFChron)
- Developers Eye Artists’s Block in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Legislature Should Sustain Funding for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA