Today’s Headlines

  • Transbay Transit Center Garden Opens (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminerEastBayTimes)
  • Transbay Seeks to be Retail Destination (SFChron)
  • Caltrain to Run More Late Night Event Trains (EastBayTimes)
  • Muni Map as Pride Flag (Curbed)
  • Renting an Electric Scooter for a Month (Citylab)
  • How YIMBY Became a Movement (Curbed)
  • Google May Need $14 Billion to Build Homes (SFChron)
  • Potrero Hill Condo Boasts Poop-Free Sidewalks (Curbed)
  • Turning San Francisco Into Billboards (SFChron)
  • Developers Eye Artists’s Block in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Legislature Should Sustain Funding for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

