Today’s Headlines
- Fixing Muni’s Subway (SFExaminer)
- Fewer Needles on BART (SFChron)
- Can Perks Increase Transit Ridership? (Wired)
- Scoping Caltrain Growth (DailyJournal)
- Chain Store Ban Results in Empty Storefronts? (SFChron)
- Increase in Homeless (SFExaminer)
- Cyclist Killed by Motorist in Willow Glen (MercNews)
- Universities, Growth, and Conflict with Host Cities (SFChron)
- The History of the Poop Compromise at Duboce Park (SFWeekly)
- Letter: Hold Competition to Fix Muni (SFChron)
- Commentary: Housing Bill Must Include Outer Neighborhoods (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA