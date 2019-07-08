Today’s Headlines

  • Fixing Muni’s Subway (SFExaminer)
  • Fewer Needles on BART (SFChron)
  • Can Perks Increase Transit Ridership? (Wired)
  • Scoping Caltrain Growth (DailyJournal)
  • Chain Store Ban Results in Empty Storefronts? (SFChron)
  • Increase in Homeless (SFExaminer)
  • Cyclist Killed by Motorist in Willow Glen (MercNews)
  • Universities, Growth, and Conflict with Host Cities (SFChron)
  • The History of the Poop Compromise at Duboce Park (SFWeekly)
  • Letter: Hold Competition to Fix Muni (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Housing Bill Must Include Outer Neighborhoods (SFExaminer)

  • Fixing Muni’s subway…terrible design from the beginning. You set yourself up for a major fail when you run 5 lines in one tunnel with only a couple crossover tracks.

    Fewer needles on BART?…should be NO needles on BART.

    Chain store ban results in empty storefronts?…wrong. High rents cause empty storefronts.

  • david vartanoff

    Given we are not building a loop turnaround at the Embarcadero any minute soon, what is to be done? First, fallback staffing. This means the operator who will take the train west boards at the rear when the train arrives. As soon as passengers are clear, train goes into turnback pocket beyond Embarcadero. New operator takes over, moving train out of pocket back to outbound platform to board riders. Old operator steps off and has recovery/facilities time. This is much faster than how it is done currently.
    The other major change is to dynamically reassign trains to maintain balanced service. Example: today we often see 2, 3, from one route, none on some other. One of the bunched trains changes route and drains the crowd of riders for that line. Keeping each line moving is critical in evening rush hour; this is how to do it. Of course, implementing these policies will require negotiations w/ TWU 250-A which represents the operators, but I believe everyone will benefit from improved service.

    Of course, much of this would not be necessary if trains were coupled inbound, uncoupled outbound at WP and Church & Duboce reducing the discrete trips within the subway. Coupling and uncoupling cars has been part of railway operations for 150+ years, this is not reinventing the wheel, merely deciding to roll it.

  • david vartanoff

    Correct about the track design, although stub end terminals have been operated on very tight headways by COMPETENT rail operations for many decades.

  • crazyvag

    There are two pocket tracks that can be used to turn trains around, but frequently only one is used.

    Also, double-berthing should be used on Outbound Embarcadero platform for all trains that terminate at Embarcadero since a second stop isn’t needed and two trains can be unloaded at once.

  • crazyvag

    Maybe this is silly, but why do trains need to be “staffed” for a turnback? Since no passengers are on the train would it take that much work to allow unstaffed trains to run through the turnback?

  • Operative word being competent.

  • Muni used to couple trains but stopped that practice years ago. At a bare minimum, 3-car shuttles should be running the length of the subway to Caltrain during rush.

  • david vartanoff

    Vancouver has automated trains, there is no staff on the Airtrain at SFO. However, given recurrent equipment failures of Muni equipment, I prefer anoperator.

  • david vartanoff

    Maybe 4s. make L riders change at WP, but in return,trains there more frequently.