Today’s Headlines

Are BART’s New Fare Gates Reducing Cheating? (SFGate)

Golden Gate Transit Mulls Low Income Fares (MarinIJ)

24th and Mission BART Closed During Medical Emergency (KRON4)

24 Hours inside S.F.’s Homeless Crisis (SFChron)

Housing Project Adds Senior Housing in Laurel Heights (SFChron)

Kopp to Run Against Wiener Over Housing Density, Etc. (SFChron)

Homelessness Grows on West Side (SFExaminer)

Supes Weigh Regulation of Corporate Rentals (SFExaminer)

Mapping San Francisco’s Past (SFExaminer)

Bon Air Bridge Sidewalks to Remain Open During Construction (MarinIJ)

America’s Oldest Subway Stations (Insider)

Commentary: Reflecting on S.F.’s Housing Office (SFExaminer)

