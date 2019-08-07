Today’s Headlines

  • Lyft Fined for Not Having Enough Bikes (KQED)
  • Muni Preps for Big Crowds at Chase Center (SFChron)
  • Politicos Celebrate Chase Muni Stop, But Get there by Car (SFExaminer)
  • Landlords to Annex Oakland Street (KQED)
  • Polk Street Grocery Development May Include Zero Housing (Hoodline)
  • Streamlining Navigation Centers (SFWeekly)
  • Sue the Suburbs for Housing (MarinIJ)
  • State Threatens to Sue Cupertino on Housing (SFChron)
  • Stabbing at Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
  • S.F. Toilet Pilot (SFExaminer)
  • Sonoma Affordable Housing Has Lots of Parking (KPIX)
  • Contra Costa Plans for Transportation Future (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • david vartanoff

    1 point for Maguire, 5 demerits each for all the others.

  • yermom73

    A better headline would be “Lyft FIRED For Not Having Enough Bikes.”

    I hope cities everywhere are seeing the lesson here: DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH THESE PEOPLE

  • crazyvag

    Well, that’s more of a pitfall with having exclusive contracts. Contrast that with how many DC has:
    https://usa.streetsblog.org/2019/08/06/shared-motor-scooters-coming-to-d-c/