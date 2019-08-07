Today’s Headlines
- Lyft Fined for Not Having Enough Bikes (KQED)
- Muni Preps for Big Crowds at Chase Center (SFChron)
- Politicos Celebrate Chase Muni Stop, But Get there by Car (SFExaminer)
- Landlords to Annex Oakland Street (KQED)
- Polk Street Grocery Development May Include Zero Housing (Hoodline)
- Streamlining Navigation Centers (SFWeekly)
- Sue the Suburbs for Housing (MarinIJ)
- State Threatens to Sue Cupertino on Housing (SFChron)
- Stabbing at Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
- S.F. Toilet Pilot (SFExaminer)
- Sonoma Affordable Housing Has Lots of Parking (KPIX)
- Contra Costa Plans for Transportation Future (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA