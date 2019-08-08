Today’s Headlines
- Lyft May Avoid Fines for Short Bike Counts (SFExaminer)
- More on Uber/Lyft Traffic Impacts (KGO)
- More on Buses Returning to Transbay (SFChron)
- Snarky Seafood BART Ads (SFGate)
- Casual Carpool vs. BART (SFGate)
- Video of Argument before BART Stabbing (Berkeleyside)
- Ride Free on New Foster City Express Bus (Patch)
- Want More Housing? Reform Impact Fees (EastBayTimes)
- How to Avoid Outside Lands Transit Chaos (SFWeekly)
- Legalities of Getting Doored by an Uber Passenger (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Wealthy Neighborhoods Isolate Themselves (SFChron)
