Today’s Headlines

  • Lyft May Avoid Fines for Short Bike Counts (SFExaminer)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Traffic Impacts (KGO)
  • More on Buses Returning to Transbay (SFChron)
  • Snarky Seafood BART Ads (SFGate)
  • Casual Carpool vs. BART (SFGate)
  • Video of Argument before BART Stabbing (Berkeleyside)
  • Ride Free on New Foster City Express Bus (Patch)
  • Want More Housing? Reform Impact Fees (EastBayTimes)
  • How to Avoid Outside Lands Transit Chaos (SFWeekly)
  • Legalities of Getting Doored by an Uber Passenger (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Wealthy Neighborhoods Isolate Themselves (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA