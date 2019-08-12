Today’s Headlines

  • Buses Roll into Transbay Again (SFChron)
  • How ‘Microcracks’ Almost Took Down Transbay (Wired)
  • New Leases in Transbay Transit Center (SFGate)
  • Motorist Kills Person at 5th and Market (SFGateSFExaminerSFWeekly)
  • New Central Subway Director’s Strategy (SFExaminer)
  • More on Valencia Street Protected Bike Lanes (NBCBayArea)
  • ‘Micro Mobility’ Price Increases; Ride You’re Own Bike (TIME)
  • e-Bike Riders Get as Much Exercise as on Regular Bikes (Treehugger)
  • Delivery Robots (Curbed)
  • Creative Skateboards (SFChron)
  • SMART Train Needs Sales Tax Extension (MarinIJ)
  • Economic Fears Cool Housing a Bit (MarinIJ)

