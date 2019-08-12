Today’s Headlines
- Buses Roll into Transbay Again (SFChron)
- How ‘Microcracks’ Almost Took Down Transbay (Wired)
- New Leases in Transbay Transit Center (SFGate)
- Motorist Kills Person at 5th and Market (SFGate, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- New Central Subway Director’s Strategy (SFExaminer)
- More on Valencia Street Protected Bike Lanes (NBCBayArea)
- ‘Micro Mobility’ Price Increases; Ride You’re Own Bike (TIME)
- e-Bike Riders Get as Much Exercise as on Regular Bikes (Treehugger)
- Delivery Robots (Curbed)
- Creative Skateboards (SFChron)
- SMART Train Needs Sales Tax Extension (MarinIJ)
- Economic Fears Cool Housing a Bit (MarinIJ)
