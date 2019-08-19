This Week: Tall Buildings, Women Bike, Van Ness BRT

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

Tuesday How Will Tall Buildings React in the Big One? San Francisco has recently completed the Tall Buildings Safety Strategy, an in-depth study of all S.F. buildings 240 feet in height or more–156 of them. Join SPUR to learn about its key recommendations and San Francisco’s efforts to strengthen city infrastructure. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.