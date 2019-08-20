Today’s Headlines
- Why Crowded Transit Makes People Mad (SFGate)
- Was the Sunset Tunnel Wearing Dark Clothing? (Hoodline)
- Pretty New Poopers (Curbed)
- Visiting Every S.F. Playground (SFChron)
- Developers Afraid to Build in Bay Area (Curbed)
- Harold Street Getting Repaved (SFGate)
- New Foster City Commuter Express Bus (SFExaminer)
- Fremont’s Bikeshare Bid (MercNews)
- More on Berkeley ‘Big People’ Sculpture (SFChron)
- Massive San Jose Repaving (KPIX5)
- Commentary: The Evolution of Public Versus Private Space (KQED)
