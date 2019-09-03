This Week: Transit Week Planning, Development Math, Women Bike Coffee Club
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/tonight! Transit Week Planning Meeting. Help the San Francisco Transit Riders plan outreach, events, street actions. Tuesday/tonight!, Sept. 3, 6-7 p.m., 795 Folsom Street, S.F. Please let them know you’re coming.
- Wednesday Development Math 101. Building new housing is complicated and costly. Join SPUR to demystify the math and learn how to make informed policy decisions. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Meet the Expert: Van Ness Improvement Project Walking Tour. Join SFMTA Public Information Officer, Estefani Morales-Zanoletti, and Public Outreach and Engagement Manager Kate McCarthy, on a short walking tour of the Van Ness BRT project. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6-7:30 p.m., RSVP required. Peet’s Coffee, 1400 Van Ness., S.F.
- Friday Women Bike S.F. Coffee Club. If you’re new to riding, this is an opportunity to find riding buddies and ask questions about biking in SF. Friday, Sept. 6, 8-9 a.m., Ritual Coffee Roasters, Hayes Valley, 432b Octavia Street, S.F.
- Saturday Fall Ride: Bikes, Birds, and Brews. Join Bike East Bay and East Bay Regional Parks for a family-friendly ride along Oakland’s Martin Luther King Shoreline. They’ll explore the Bay Trail and learn about the birds that live in this coastal habitat. Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-3 p.m., 3401 E 12th Street, Fruitvale BART Station, Oakland.
- Saturday Muni Heritage Weekend. This year’s seventh annual event will feature two vintage rail vehicle debuts, plus a full roster of returning favorite streetcars, cable cars, and buses. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, S.F.
