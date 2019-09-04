As We Close In on Our 10th Anniversary Party on Tuesday, Here’s a Streetfilm Celebrating our 1st Year.

Screen Shot 2019-09-04 at 12.58.34 PM

As the clock ticks down on our 10th birthday party next Tuesday night (details and RSVP, here!), we thought it would be fun to take a look back with this Streetfilm, published in 2010 before our 1st Anniversary Party.

Streetsblog San Francisco Shows Its Political Clout debuted in January of 2010, and focuses on both Streetsblog SF’s first victories and some Livability Leaders who are still familiar faces and some others that have moved on in their advocacy to different issues. It’s amazing how much some things have changed, and some other things have remained the same.

If somehow you missed all of the announcements about our anniversary, we’re hosting a party at Manny’s in the Mission from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10. We’re hoping to bring together as many Streetsblog readers as we can to join the party. We’ll be bringing back Streetsblog editors of the past to join Roger Rudick (current editor of Streetsblog SF) and Melanie Curry (editor of Streetsblog California).

In addition, we’ll be honoring a handful of the leaders working to make San Francisco and the Bay Area an even better place to live, work and play, including:

  • Michael Crehan
  • Matt Haney
  • Tom Radulovich 
  • Rebecca Saltzman.

We hope you can join us there!

