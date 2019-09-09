Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Riders Call for Faster Muni Service (KTVU)
  • BART to Replace Escalators (SFChron)
  • BART to Vote on New Headquarters (SFExaminer)
  • Chase Center Transit Tested by Metallica Concert (SFExaminer)
  • Transit Heritage Rolls Through City (SFChron)
  • VTA Avoids Strike (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Parks Grapple with E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
  • S.F.’s WPA Murals (SFChron)
  • Superhero Murals Revive Northbeach Building (Hoodline)
  • More on 49-Mile Scenic “Drive” Without a Car (SFChron)
  • There were Almost Two Bay Bridges (SFChron)
  • Commentary: BART Assault and Mental Health Crisis (SFChron)

