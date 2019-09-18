Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Approves Protected Bike Lanes on 5th in SoMa (KTVU)
- Central Subway Costs Growing (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Historic Streetcar Will See Service Cuts (SFExaminer)
- Upper Haight Construction Update (Hoodline)
- Safety Requires a Fundamental Rethink (Curbed)
- S.F. Neighborhoods Poised for Change (Curbed)
- Update on Haight McDonald’s (Curbed)
- Californians Buying Up Electric Cars (SFChron)
- Did Berkeley Illegally Stop Housing? (Berkeleyside)
- BART Inspired Concert Map (SFGate)
- That Day BART Almost Didn’t Happen (SFGate)
