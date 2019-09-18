Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Approves Protected Bike Lanes on 5th in SoMa (KTVU)
  • Central Subway Costs Growing (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Historic Streetcar Will See Service Cuts (SFExaminer)
  • Upper Haight Construction Update (Hoodline)
  • Safety Requires a Fundamental Rethink (Curbed)
  • S.F. Neighborhoods Poised for Change (Curbed)
  • Update on Haight McDonald’s (Curbed)
  • Californians Buying Up Electric Cars (SFChron)
  • Did Berkeley Illegally Stop Housing? (Berkeleyside)
  • BART Inspired Concert Map (SFGate)
  • That Day BART Almost Didn’t Happen (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • david vartanoff

    Once again robbing Peter to pay Paul,’ Muni needs to make more efforts to hire and retain drivers. BTW streetcars don’t steer; they simply follow the tracks. As to using hand controllers v foot controllers, yes they are different. So are the various sets of controls on buses…
    As to the split shifts–“meet and confer” is the euphemism for negotiating these issues. Covering the full span of service with rush hour needs and 8 hour shifts is not mathematically possible. Either there will be some part time shifts, some splits within the legal safety constraints, or insufficient service during high ridership hours.

  • It’s just a mess. Getting worse by the day.

  • crazyvag

    I usually see 3-4 muni vehicles in Castro, so curious if anyone knows why we have so many waiting there idle.

  • theqin

    Maybe they should only run the F between fisherman’s wharf and Embarcadero so they can increase service frequency. As it is, the F takes twice as long or more to run the same route to the Castro as in the subway. It’s not an efficient use of resources and I wonder how many of the riders are tourists who didn’t realize a transfer to the subway could save them half an hour.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    That’s only locally true if your origin and destination are quite near a metro station. If both your origin and destination are between stations it can be faster to ride the F. E.g between 6th and Guerrero which was a trip I often made. Then again I also rode the California St cable car to and from work every day for years and that’s also only for tourists.