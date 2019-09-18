Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Approves Protected Bike Lanes on 5th in SoMa (KTVU)

Central Subway Costs Growing (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Historic Streetcar Will See Service Cuts (SFExaminer)

Upper Haight Construction Update (Hoodline)

Safety Requires a Fundamental Rethink (Curbed)

S.F. Neighborhoods Poised for Change (Curbed)

Update on Haight McDonald’s (Curbed)

Californians Buying Up Electric Cars (SFChron)

Did Berkeley Illegally Stop Housing? (Berkeleyside)

BART Inspired Concert Map (SFGate)

That Day BART Almost Didn’t Happen (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA