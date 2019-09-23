Eyes on the Track: SMART’s Larkspur Extension

The connection to the ferry--and San Francisco--should be operational by the end of the year

Soon it will be possible, for the first time in decades, to travel from San Francisco through Marin and Sonoma without any concern about traffic jams. Photos: Streetsblog/Rudick
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Testing has already begun on the last 2.2 miles of the SMART train from its current terminus in San Rafael to the new Larkspur station (seen in the lead image) from where passengers can transfer to a ferry to San Francisco. By the end of this year, for the first time in over a half-century, there will be a way to get from San Francisco to inland cities in Marin and Sonoma, even during rush hour, without getting stuck in traffic or riding many miles by bicycle.

“We’re still on schedule to open by the end of the year,” said Matt Stevens, a SMART spokesman, during a Streetsblog tour of the extension. “We’re also in the process of delivering a new schedule … to fill peak-service gaps.” There’s also a new station slated to open in downtown Novato.

A look at the new tracks between Larkspur and San Rafael
A look at the new tracks between Larkspur and San Rafael where it crosses Andersen Drive. Those are regulators, Stevens explained, checking out the crossing

Stevens said they’ve heard from customers that gaps in rush-hour service were just too long (the trains run only every half-hour in the rush-hour peak direction, and much less frequently at other times). They have acquired two new two-car trains to supplement those gaps. A bigger challenge, he said, is hiring operators, who are in demand nationally as new rail systems open and expand. Stevens said the plan is to coordinate with the ferry, so that every train has a connection to San Francisco (he later demurred on committing to that, although he said it remains the goal).

If it actually happens, it may be a first in the Bay Area: two major transit operators coordinating schedules. Streetsblog reached out to Seamless Bay Area, which is advocating for unified fares and schedules across the region, and they said the only other connections they’re aware of are free connecting shuttles to Caltrain and a few other services. “There are plenty of dedicated shuttles that are designed to align, including Marguerite and many in San Mateo County run by commute.org,” said Friends of Caltrain and Seamless Bay Area’s Adina Levin. “VTA’s Next Network redesign several years ago included a number of realignments of bus and light rail to connect to BART. Those changes are slated to roll out when the Berryessa service opens; the latest I’d seen was end of this year.”

The transfer between SMART and the ferry is still a good ten-minute walk
The transfer between SMART and the ferry will still be a good ten-minute walk. This is the bike/ped path from the station, across Sir Francis Drake Blvd. to the ferry terminal

Of course, as anyone who’s followed the development of the SMART train knows, the transfer to the Larkspur ferry, even if schedules are coordinated between train and boat, is less than ideal–there’s a pedestrian bridge and a bike/ped path between the ferry and the train station, but it’s at least a ten-minute walk.

A little roundabout helps guide cyclists coming off the bridge towards the ferry terminal, downtown Larkspur, and other destinations
A bicycle roundabout helps guide cyclists coming off the bridge towards the ferry terminal, downtown Larkspur, and other destinations

Also, for those who don’t want to transfer to the train from the ferry, the bike path along the ROW is less than ideal once it crosses north into the city of San Rafael. Thanks to lobbying from the Marin County Bicycle Coalition (MCBC), there’s a great bike path from Andersen to Rice, but then it just ends, spilling cyclists into a busy road with painted sharrows:

A portion of the bike path through San Rafael--just sharrows for now
A portion of the bike path through San Rafael–just sharrows for now

“The next phase of that project, from Rice to 2nd St, is planned and partially funded. We’re hoping it will be built in 2020,” wrote the MCBC’s Bjorn Griepenburg, in an email to Streetsblog. The MCBC wrote an article about the struggle to get that segment completed. Basically San Rafael has $1.2 million for the next phase but needs another ~$2 million to finish it, Griepenburg explained.

We hope they’ll get that last segment built, because it’s a major impediment to last-mile connections to the ferry and beyond. And the rest of the path is so nice, it’s a shame that it falls short between San Rafael station and Rice Drive.

The bike tunnel that's parallels the SMART train between Larkspur and San Rafael
The bike tunnel that parallels the SMART train between Larkspur and San Rafael

Additionally, pedestrian crossings between Second and Third streets in San Rafael (and between the San Rafael bus and train stations) are pretty awful, with lots of beg buttons, long waits, and “no pedestrian crossing” signs. When the Larkspur extension is operational, we can only hope pressure will mount to improve them.

All of that said, the Bay Area’s newest rail system already has some impressive ridership numbers–it hit over a million riders less than two years after it opened. And ridership is expected to grow dramatically with the extension, schedule improvements, and the ferry connection to San Francisco.

It’s great that the diesel-powered SMART train has proved so popular, but it’s also sad to think that this train restores only a small fraction of the electric rail network that once served Marin and Sonoma. The old drawbridge just south of the Larkspur station (in the picture below), is a tantalizing reminder of that. Maybe someday passenger trains will once again run all the way to Sausalito, as they once did via this bridge.

The old draw bridge towards downtown Larkspur
The old draw bridge towards downtown Larkspur… and Sausalito

Meanwhile, the Marin IJ is reporting that residents of San Rafael are already suing over the noise of the SMART train’s horns, now that overnight testing of the new extension has begun.

More photos of the extension below.

Track construction equipment moving off the ROW just north of Larkspur
Track construction equipment moving off the ROW just north of Larkspur
Pedestrian safety gates at the crossing at Andersen
Pedestrian safety gates at the crossing at Andersen
And the SMART train, waiting in San Rafael, someday to head two miles more to meet the Larkspur ferry
And the SMART train, waiting in San Rafael, someday to head two miles more to meet the Larkspur ferry
  • crazyvag

    The 10 minute walk is a huge failure. Especially when you see a parking lot straight south through which an elevated line could cross to run above Larkspur Landing Ct and then to a station above the Ferry Terminal.

  • Excu$e$, yes.

  • Alex TS

    I will use the SMART Train provided that I can be able to go to Napa from San Francisco using this route

    -SF Ferry Plaza to Larkspur (instead of Vallejo)
    -SMART Train: Larkspur to Petaluma
    -VINE Bus: Petaluma to Napa (via Sonoma).

  • crazyvag

    Maybe possible extend the line into the edge of Sonoma town and run a few rush hour trains from there to the Ferry Terminal in the morning and back to Sonoma in the evening.

  • David

    Agreed. My understanding is that the City of Larkspur refused to allow SMART to build a bridge across Sir Francis Drake. Apparently they were okay with a bike/ped bridge, though.

  • David

    Why? Faster and more frequent service is available from SF to Napa by taking the ferry to Vallejo and then a Vine bus there. Or you can take BART to El Cerrito del Norte and catch a Vine bus there. SMART serves Sonoma County, not Napa County.

  • Parker

    I already travel on SMART monthly from San Francisco to Santa Rosa. As it is now, Golden Gate Transit has the 101 bus that travels from downtown San Francisco to San Rafael. The bus is actually nonstop from the Golden Gate Bridge to San Rafael, unless it gets stuck in traffic. In San Francisco, the 101 travels through much of the City and is pretty convenient for many neighborhoods, meaning that unlike the Ferry Building, fewer people need a MUNI transfer to get to the 101 bus. In fact the ONLY problem with this connection is that it is so poorly timed for the current SMART schedule. People don’t want to wait 45 min-1 hour for a transit connection, especially at the barren San Rafael Transit Center. It seems that there could have been more coordination between GGT and SMART when making the initial schedule to make a more seamless, fast trip with existing infrastructure, and it probably would have helped the ridership numbers. At least they aren’t making that mistake with Larkspur.

    Now that it will be a much easier connection to Golden Gate Ferry, I think it’ll make trips north even easier. Still, I hope the new schedules better connect to GGT buses as well.

  • Ethan

    Roger you’re setting yourself and the readership up for a big disappointment when actual numbers come in after the extension opens. Read the 2014 EIR PDF for the extension, Figure 3.13-34. After Larkspur station opens it predicts a whopping 231 more riders each day by the year 2035.

    Also since you’re a reporter, perhaps you can get SMART to tell you what average weekday ridership has been? Because they haven’t told anyone publicly. They only use the cumulative figure to make it sound more impressive than it is.

  • Alex

    This is great news! Ideally the station would be adjacent to the ferry landing but maybe some day in the future. This tied with the potential extension eastward can be a massive game changer for the area

