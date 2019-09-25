Today’s Headlines
- New Muni Trains More Reliable (SFExaminer)
- Is Caltrain Electrification Behind Schedule? (SFExaminer)
- More on New BART Trains (SFGate)
- More People Hit by Trains (SFChron)
- Can’t Pedestrians and Scooterists Just get Along? (SFWeekly)
- More on Lyft App, Scooters, Bikes and Transit (Verge)
- More on Boulders Placed on Sidewalk (SFGate)
- Motorist Clips Child’s Stroller, Drives Off (Berkeleyside)
- S.F.’s Housing Pipeline (Curbed)
- Best and Worst Places to Live Car Free (Citylab)
- Chase Center in New Scenic Route (SFChron)
- Commentary: It’s Time to Think Big on Transportation (SFExaminer)
