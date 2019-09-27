Today’s Headlines

City Threatens to Pull Lyft’s E-Bike Permit (SFExaminer)

Uber Tries to Make Bike Biz Profitable (CBSLocal)

Uber Adds Public Transit to its App (SFChron)

More on BART’s New Fare Gates (SFGate, MercNews)

BART Delayed by Grass Fires (SFGate)

BART Construction Delay Won’t Slow San Jose Developments (MercNews)

Golden Gate Transit Bus Cancellations (KPIX)

On Retail in West Portal (SFChron)

Construction on GG Park Haight Entrance (Hoodline)

Trails Behind Laguna Honda Hospital to Re-Open (Hoodline)

‘Sea Bubble’ Water Taxis Next New Thing? (SFGate)

Commentary: San Anselmo Says to Hell with Housing (MarinIJ)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Monday, Sept. 30, returning on Tuesday, October 1.