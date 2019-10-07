Today’s Headlines

  • Muni’s New Trolley Buses (SFChron)
  • Glitch Shut BART Service Sat. Morn (KTVU)
  • Former Mid Market ‘Hall’ Site to Break Ground for Housing (SFChron)
  • Ground Breaking for Walnut Creek Transit Village (NBCBayArea)
  • Behind the Scenes Look at Housing Deals (SFChron)
  • Rock Fight on Clinton Park Dies Down, But… (SFChron)
  • Skinny Infill Development on SoMa Gas Station Site (Socketsite)
  • Union Square Shops Struggle (SFChron)
  • More on Golden Gate Park Safety Upgrades (Hoodline)
  • Most Expensive Zip Codes for Renters (SFGate)
  • Letters: More Cars, no Bikes, on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)

  • xplosneer

    There was also a BART stop at Powell yesterday which caused some replanning for me, given that my connecting bus is once an hour and I wasn’t about to wait 56 minutes in Dublin…

  • p_chazz

    Just take an Uber.

  • xplosneer

    I hear you, but no

  • sf in sf

    Today’s a great day to call Governor Newsom’s office and ask him to sign SB-127, the Complete Streets Act. (916) 445-2841.