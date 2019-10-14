Today’s Headlines
- Governor Vetoed the Complete Streets bill. SF Chronicle Reports Senator Wiener Is Unhappy.
- He’s Far from the Only One…(CalBike)
- Newsom Also Vetoes Tolls for Lombard Street. Congestion Pricing Seems Farther Away Than Ever (SF_Gate)
- “Scooter-geddon?” Really? (SF Gate)
- Chronicle : BART, Raise Parking Fees!
- Lots of Passive Voice in This Headline About Driver Killing Woman, Maiming Someone Else (SF Gate)
- Journalists Fume about Gas Tax “Bait-and-Switch” – but They’re Getting It Wrong (LA Times,
Santa Clarita Signal)
- People Are Buying the Wrong Kinds of Cars (Sacramento Business Journal)
- Leap in JUMP Prices Has Some Sacramento Residents Wondering if the Company Is Pricing Out the People Who Need Them Most. (News & Review)
(Streetsblog SF is taking the rest of the day to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day)