Today’s Headlines

  • Better Market Street is Start of Driving Out Cars (SFExaminer)
  • More on Better Market Street (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
  • More on Scooter Deployment (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • The Death of Private Cars was Greatly Exaggerated (Wired)
  • Smart Phones to Pay for BART (SFGate)
  • Proposal to Give BART Riders Priority at Airport Security Lines (ABC7)
  • SMART Train Board to Vote on Tax Renewal (MarinIJ)
  • Scraper Bike Lane on 90th (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Ingleside’s Wall (SFGate)
  • 450 Sutter Turns 90 (Curbed)
  • Cartoon on the SMART Tax (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Local Control! Don’t Fix Housing (SFExaminer)

