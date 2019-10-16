Today’s Headlines
- Better Market Street is Start of Driving Out Cars (SFExaminer)
- More on Better Market Street (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- More on Scooter Deployment (SFChron, Hoodline)
- The Death of Private Cars was Greatly Exaggerated (Wired)
- Smart Phones to Pay for BART (SFGate)
- Proposal to Give BART Riders Priority at Airport Security Lines (ABC7)
- SMART Train Board to Vote on Tax Renewal (MarinIJ)
- Scraper Bike Lane on 90th (EastBayTimes)
- More on Ingleside’s Wall (SFGate)
- 450 Sutter Turns 90 (Curbed)
- Cartoon on the SMART Tax (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Local Control! Don’t Fix Housing (SFExaminer)
