Today’s Headlines

  • BART Busking Ban Proposal (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART to the Richmond (SFGate, BizTimes)
  • Fire Damages BART Control Tower (SFBay)
  • More on Really Big Transit Measure (BayCityBeacon)
  • New Wave of E-scooters (PeninsulaPress)
  • East Palo Alto Considers Congestion Pricing (DailyPost)
  • Laurel Heights Development Advances (SFExaminer)
  • More Housing in South San Francisco (DailyJournal)
  • Voters Consider Affordable Housing Bond (SFChron)
  • Embarcadero NIMBYs Continue Fight Against Homeless Shelter (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Homelessness Number One Issue (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California. national headlines at Streetsblog USA

How long have you been reading Streetsblog without supporting our work? Donate today.