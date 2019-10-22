Today’s Headlines

BART Busking Ban Proposal (SFExaminer)

More on BART to the Richmond (SFGate, BizTimes)

Fire Damages BART Control Tower (SFBay)

More on Really Big Transit Measure (BayCityBeacon)

New Wave of E-scooters (PeninsulaPress)

East Palo Alto Considers Congestion Pricing (DailyPost)

Laurel Heights Development Advances (SFExaminer)

More Housing in South San Francisco (DailyJournal)

Voters Consider Affordable Housing Bond (SFChron)

Embarcadero NIMBYs Continue Fight Against Homeless Shelter (Curbed)

Commentary: Homelessness Number One Issue (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California. national headlines at Streetsblog USA

How long have you been reading Streetsblog without supporting our work? Donate today.