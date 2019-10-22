Today’s Headlines
- BART Busking Ban Proposal (SFExaminer)
- More on BART to the Richmond (SFGate, BizTimes)
- Fire Damages BART Control Tower (SFBay)
- More on Really Big Transit Measure (BayCityBeacon)
- New Wave of E-scooters (PeninsulaPress)
- East Palo Alto Considers Congestion Pricing (DailyPost)
- Laurel Heights Development Advances (SFExaminer)
- More Housing in South San Francisco (DailyJournal)
- Voters Consider Affordable Housing Bond (SFChron)
- Embarcadero NIMBYs Continue Fight Against Homeless Shelter (Curbed)
- Commentary: Homelessness Number One Issue (SFChron)
