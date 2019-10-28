This Week: Resilience Planning, Coffee Club, Civic Center
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight Engaging Communities in Resilience Planning. In many communities, resilience planning is synonymous with gentrification; there’s a fear that creating a more resilient neighborhood means increasing displacement. Come learn about techniques to involve local residents in productive dialogue around the implications of global warming in their neighborhoods. Monday/tonight, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday Morning Bike Coffee Club. Want to make some more bike friends in SF? Come join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at David Rio Chai Bar to meet new people, make friends, chat about bikes and other urban issues, all while supporting a local business. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8-9:30 a.m., David Rio Chai Bar, 1019 Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday A History of San Francisco’s Civic Center. San Francisco’s Civic Center comprises thirteen governmental and cultural buildings in the city’s core, including City Hall and municipal agencies, the main branch of the public library, the Supreme Court of California, numerous performing arts venues and more. Come learn more about the past, present and future of this civic treasure. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Oakland’s Swift and Effective Safety Improvements. Join staff from the Oakland Department of Transportation for a walking tour of a recent project in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood that featured swift and effective safety improvements. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org, Phone: 510.827.1900.
- Tuesday Berkeley City Council Vote on Bike & Pedestrian Street Improvements. Tell Council to adopt a new Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-11 p.m., School District Board Room, 1231 Addison Street, Berkeley.
- Friday Plan Bay Area Pop-Up. The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) will host several “pop-up” events beginning in early October through mid-November at locations around the nine-county Bay Area. Staff will ask participants their opinions on key strategies that would improve the Bay Area’s future by the year 2050. Friday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., San Pedro Square between Santa Clara and St John Streets, San Jose. See schedule for additional times and venues.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.