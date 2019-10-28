This Week: Resilience Planning, Coffee Club, Civic Center

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight Engaging Communities in Resilience Planning. In many communities, resilience planning is synonymous with gentrification; there’s a fear that creating a more resilient neighborhood means increasing displacement. Come learn about techniques to involve local residents in productive dialogue around the implications of global warming in their neighborhoods. Monday/tonight, Oct. 28, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Morning Bike Coffee Club. Want to make some more bike friends in SF? Come join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at David Rio Chai Bar to meet new people, make friends, chat about bikes and other urban issues, all while supporting a local business. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8-9:30 a.m., David Rio Chai Bar, 1019 Market Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday A History of San Francisco’s Civic Center. San Francisco’s Civic Center comprises thirteen governmental and cultural buildings in the city’s core, including City Hall and municipal agencies, the main branch of the public library, the Supreme Court of California, numerous performing arts venues and more. Come learn more about the past, present and future of this civic treasure. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Oakland’s Swift and Effective Safety Improvements. Join staff from the Oakland Department of Transportation for a walking tour of a recent project in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood that featured swift and effective safety improvements. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 12:30 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org, Phone: 510.827.1900.
  • Tuesday Berkeley City Council Vote on Bike & Pedestrian Street Improvements. Tell Council to adopt a new Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-11 p.m., School District Board Room, 1231 Addison Street, Berkeley.
  • Friday Plan Bay Area Pop-Up. The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) will host several “pop-up” events beginning in early October through mid-November at locations around the nine-county Bay Area. Staff will ask participants their opinions on key strategies that would improve the Bay Area’s future by the year 2050. Friday, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., San Pedro Square between Santa Clara and St John Streets, San Jose. See schedule for additional times and venues.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Bike Coffee, Cable Car Bells, Bicycle Ambassadors

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday Bike Coffee Club. Come join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for some pre-work coffee and bike talk; meet new people, make friends, chat about bikes and other urban issues, all while supporting a local business. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8-9:30 a.m.  David Rio Chai Bar, 1019 Market Street, S.F. Thursday Cable […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bike Civics, Excelsior Walk and Roll to School, SF Transit Riders Holiday Party

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bike Civics: Make Yourself Heard. Bike Civics is a new series of advocacy workshops taught by Bike East Bay staff. You’ll learn how your local government works and what actions you can take to improve streets for bicycling in your neighborhood. First class is Monday/tonight!, Nov. 27, 6-8 […]

This Week: Berkeley Bike Plan, Planning for Families, Women & Bikes

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Berkeley Bicycle Plan Update Open House. Come see the draft Berkeley Bicycle Plan. It includes recommendations for new and enhanced bike boulevards and improved crossings, downtown and UC campus area projects, including new protected bikeways, enhancements to the Ohlone Greenway, upgrades to existing bike lanes […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Powered Scooters, Coastal Land, 5th Street Project

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Tuesday/tonight! Powered Scooter Sharing Community Discussion. The SFMTA hosts a public meeting about safety, disabled access, equity, and distribution of scooters. Tuesday/tonight! April 2, 6-8 p.m., Bayanihan Community Center, 1010 Mission Street, S.F. Wednesday Environmental Justice in Coastal Land Use Planning. How should state agencies integrate environmental justice and […]
sblog_calendar_cookie (1)

This Week: Future of Transportation, Pedestrian Safety, ConnectSF

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! The Future of Transportation. The development of autonomous, shared and electric vehicles has the potential to create huge benefits. The new book Three Revolutions and the Future of Transportation outlines how these technologies can create more livable cities by reducing greenhouse gases, offering more transportation choices, […]

This Week: Bringing Back Main Street, Hub Project, Pride Parade

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Mission Community Hearing. Supervisor David Campos and the SFMTA are holding a public hearing about tweaking the design of the Mission Street Red transit-only lanes. This is in response to complaints by local merchants that the lanes are hurting their bottom lines. SFMTA and the […]