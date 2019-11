Today’s Headlines

Podcast: BART Parking vs. Housing (SFChron)

Protected Bike Lane Coming to Page? (Hoodline)

Free Rides as SMART Train Re-Opens (MarinIJ)

Largest Bay Area Construction Projects (BizTimes)

Climate Change Reality in California (KQED)

California Wants Driverless Taxis to Give Free Rides (LATimes)

Police Release Photo, Seek Suspect in Union City Hit & Run (EastBayTimes)

Presidio Gate Project Dies (SFExaminer)

San Francisco’s Old Funeral Streetcar (Curbed)

Sometimes Freight Trains are Annoying (Berkeleyside)

Letters: A Piano Car on BART? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA