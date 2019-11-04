Today’s Headlines
- BART Employee Pulls Man from Path of Train (SFGate, EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
- Bay Area’s Most Costly Commutes (SFGate)
- Spate of Children Hit by Motorists in East Bay Cities (EastBayTimes)
- Arguello May Lose a Lane (SFExaminer)
- Truck Driver Kills Pedestrian in Mission (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- Outer Sunset Street Closed for Halloween (Hoodline)
- BART Fare Gate Halloween Costumes (SFGate)
- Housing on Stonestown Site (SFChron)
- How Stanford Shapes Silicon Valley (MercNews)
- Alternate Uses Proposed for Tenderloin Parking Lot (SFExaminer)
- Dangerous Street in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: TNC Tax Legitimizes Uber, Lyft (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA