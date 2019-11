Today’s Headlines

Muni Aims to End Operator Shortage (SFExaminer)

Tumlin Helps Direct Stranded Passengers (SFBay)

Milpitas and Berryessa BART Station Openings Delayed (KCBS)

Fatal Stabbing on BART (SFGate, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

Page Street Redesign (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on More Bike Racks (SFBay)

More on Berkeley’s ‘Idaho Stop’ Law (EastBayTimes)

San Rafael’s Third Street Overhaul (MarinIJ)

Affordable Homes Next to City Hall? (Curbed)

Regulators Put AV Tech Before Lives (ChicagoTrib, MarketWatch)

Native American Cultural District (Curbed)

Commentary: Berkeley Should Name Street After Asian American (Berkeleyside)

