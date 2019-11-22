Today’s Headlines

  • BART and Longer Waits for Sunday Service (EastBayTimes)
  • Witness Describes Full Details of BART Murder (SFChron)
  • More BART Police or Ambassadors? (SFExaminer)
  • BART to Reopen Powell Street Bathroom (SFExaminer)
  • BART Delayed by Object on Track (NBCBayArea)
  • Caltrain and SamTrans Discuss Divorce (DailyJournal)
  • Twisty Condo Tower Complete (Curbed)
  • Vacant Housing for Homeless Moms? (Curbed)
  • Crime Rates Drop Near Navigation Centers (Curbed)
  • KRON4 Van Ness Building Demoed for Senior Housing (Hoodline)
  • Supervisor Mar Attempts to Block Appointment of YIMBY Activist (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: In-law Units the Toyota Prius of the Housing Market (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Thanks for reading. If you have a couple bucks to help this work continue, please share at this link