Today’s Headlines

BART and Longer Waits for Sunday Service (EastBayTimes)

Witness Describes Full Details of BART Murder (SFChron)

More BART Police or Ambassadors? (SFExaminer)

BART to Reopen Powell Street Bathroom (SFExaminer)

BART Delayed by Object on Track (NBCBayArea)

Caltrain and SamTrans Discuss Divorce (DailyJournal)

Twisty Condo Tower Complete (Curbed)

Vacant Housing for Homeless Moms? (Curbed)

Crime Rates Drop Near Navigation Centers (Curbed)

KRON4 Van Ness Building Demoed for Senior Housing (Hoodline)

Supervisor Mar Attempts to Block Appointment of YIMBY Activist (SFExaminer)

Commentary: In-law Units the Toyota Prius of the Housing Market (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

