Today’s Headlines
- BART and Longer Waits for Sunday Service (EastBayTimes)
- Witness Describes Full Details of BART Murder (SFChron)
- More BART Police or Ambassadors? (SFExaminer)
- BART to Reopen Powell Street Bathroom (SFExaminer)
- BART Delayed by Object on Track (NBCBayArea)
- Caltrain and SamTrans Discuss Divorce (DailyJournal)
- Twisty Condo Tower Complete (Curbed)
- Vacant Housing for Homeless Moms? (Curbed)
- Crime Rates Drop Near Navigation Centers (Curbed)
- KRON4 Van Ness Building Demoed for Senior Housing (Hoodline)
- Supervisor Mar Attempts to Block Appointment of YIMBY Activist (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: In-law Units the Toyota Prius of the Housing Market (SFExaminer)
