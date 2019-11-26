Today’s Headlines
- Downed Wire Caused Muni Delays (SFExaminer)
- More on BART Stabbing Suspect (SFChron)
- More on BART Director’s Op-Ed Saying System Unsafe (Curbed)
- Company to Replace BART Escalators (BusinessWire)
- More on Congestion Pricing (SmartCitiesDive)
- Public Toilets Help Keep Feces Off the Streets (SFChron)
- Mayor Signs Order to Extend Public Toilets (SFExaminer)
- Could U.S. Cities Ban Uber? (DigitalTrends)
- S.F. Housing More Affordable? (Curbed)
- Don’t be Part of Thanksgiving Traffic (SFWeekly)
- Will Aerial Rideshare Really Happen? (UrbanLand)
