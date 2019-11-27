Today’s Headlines

BART Police Cite More People of Color (SFGate, SFExaminer, Guardian)

Uber Tax Will go to Hiring Muni Operators (SFGate)

Another Motorist Drives into Muni Subway (SFExaminer)

Public Transit Helps Blend Communities (Citylab)

BART Berryessa Station Extension Definitely Late (Curbed)

Floods Delay Bay Area Commuters (SFChron)

Bikes Aren’t ‘Preferred’ Mode of Travel (SFChron)

New Homes in Vallejo (SFChron)

Mill Valley to Reopen Ped Bridge (MarinIJ)

Turkey-Shaped Bike Route (Curbed)

Comedy on the F Train (SFGate)

Commentary: A Rare Victory on California Housing (SFChron)

Streetsblog will be off starting this afternoon, Nov. 27, returning on Monday, Dec. 2. We wish our readers a happy and safe Thanksgiving.