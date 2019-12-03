Today’s Headlines

Muni Signage Project Over Budget, Late (SFExaminer)

‘HomeSF’ and Boosting Construction Near Transit (SFChron)

Bay Area’s Ten Most Important Buildings of the Last Decade (Curbed)

Plan to Build 1,700 Supportive Housing Units (SFExaminer)

Hit & Run Driver Strikes Pedestrian in Japantown (SFExaminer)

173 Motorists Arrested in Bay Area Over Thanksgiving (SFGate)

More on Congestion-Pricing Survey (Curbed)

Re-Opening Washington Square Park (SFChron)

Best Garage Doors in San Francisco (SFGate)

Commentary: BART Sandwich and Shaping Stereotypes (SFChron)

Commentary: SMART Tries to get it Right (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Maintain Density Caps, ‘Fix’ SB 50 (SFExaminer)

