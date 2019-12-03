Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Signage Project Over Budget, Late (SFExaminer)
  • ‘HomeSF’ and Boosting Construction Near Transit (SFChron)
  • Bay Area’s Ten Most Important Buildings of the Last Decade (Curbed)
  • Plan to Build 1,700 Supportive Housing Units (SFExaminer)
  • Hit & Run Driver Strikes Pedestrian in Japantown (SFExaminer)
  • 173 Motorists Arrested in Bay Area Over Thanksgiving (SFGate)
  • More on Congestion-Pricing Survey (Curbed)
  • Re-Opening Washington Square Park (SFChron)
  • Best Garage Doors in San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Commentary: BART Sandwich and Shaping Stereotypes (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SMART Tries to get it Right (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Maintain Density Caps, ‘Fix’ SB 50 (SFExaminer)

