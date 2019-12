Today’s Headlines

Reboot Needed of Downtown Rail Extension (SFChron)

More on Chinatown Station Plaza Costs (SFBay)

SMART Train to Ferry Connection to Open Dec. 14 (MarinIJ)

More BART Extension Concerns (DailyJournal)

Motorist Hits Pedestrian in South Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

More on S.F.’s Newest Planned Tower (Curbed)

Tenderloin’s Boeddeker Park Celebrates Anniversary (Hoodline)

Oakland Proposes to Remove Homeless from Sidewalks, Public Parks (SFChron)

Homeless Sweeps Offer no Beds/Alternatives (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Public Street Toilets are Expensive (SFChron)

Ross Park Revamp Short of Funding (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Air Quality Needs More Public Communication (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Can’t get enough local transportation news? Support your Bay Area transportation reporter-advocates here.