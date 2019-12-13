Today’s Headlines

Muni Seat Butt Dents to Return (SFGate)

Muni Train Coupler Pin Failed While in Service (SFExaminer)

Did S.F. Dump ‘Nice Guy’ Scooter Company? (SFChron)

More on Quick Build Bike Lanes (NBCBayArea)

Is SMART Spinning Ridership? (MarinIJ)

Bus Driver Applauded (EastBayTimes)

How Cities Fail Us (Curbed)

Changes to the Bayview (SFChron)

Ferris Wheel Coming to GG Park (SFGate, Curbed)

Hydrogen Trains (DesignNews)

Best of Bay Area Nextdoor (SFGate)

Commentary: Local Govs Should Do More on Climate Change (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Maybe buy a thirsty reporter a coffee? Click here.