Today’s Headlines

Interview with SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin (ABC7)

10 Transportation Trends to Watch (GreenBiz)

The Success of Bike Share (Curbed)

Scooter Fleets Allowed to Expand (SFExaminer, ABC7)

How Much BART Fares are Going Up (Curbed)

More Development for Mission Bay (SFExaminer)

Salesforce Tower Fight Over Shadows (SFChron)

Decade’s Best Buildings (SFChron)

San Francisco’s Housing Monster (Curbed)

A Week of Octavia/Patricia’s Green Closure (Hoodline)

Remembering People who Died Living on the Street (SFWeekly)

Commentary: Don’t Let Port Evict Museum (SFExaminer)

