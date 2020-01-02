Today’s Headlines

Car-Free Market Street Coming (NBCBayArea)

Profile of BART Director Janice Li (SFGate)

Why BART Doesn’t Offer Free Rides on New Year’s (SFGate)

New Year’s Fare Hikes (SFBay)

BART Sees Fare Sweeps as Working (SFChron)

More Options to Connect Oyster Bay Ferry to Jobs (DailyJournal)

Table Service at Parklets (SFExaminer)

Motorist hits Pole (SFExaminer)

Motorist Charged in Deadly Hit & Run at Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)

BART Lego Set? (SFGate)

Commentary: We Need Radical Ideas to end Homelessness (SFChron)

Commentary: Transit-Housing Bill Needs Tweaked (SFExaminer)

Streetsblog hopes its readers had a wonderful New Years/holiday break. With the remainder of this week we’ll be ramping back up to full publishing steam for 2020.