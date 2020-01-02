Today’s Headlines

  • Car-Free Market Street Coming (NBCBayArea)
  • Profile of BART Director Janice Li (SFGate)
  • Why BART Doesn’t Offer Free Rides on New Year’s (SFGate)
  • New Year’s Fare Hikes (SFBay)
  • BART Sees Fare Sweeps as Working (SFChron)
  • More Options to Connect Oyster Bay Ferry to Jobs (DailyJournal)
  • Table Service at Parklets (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist hits Pole (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Charged in Deadly Hit & Run at Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)
  • BART Lego Set? (SFGate)
  • Commentary: We Need Radical Ideas to end Homelessness (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Transit-Housing Bill Needs Tweaked (SFExaminer)

Streetsblog hopes its readers had a wonderful New Years/holiday break. With the remainder of this week we’ll be ramping back up to full publishing steam for 2020.