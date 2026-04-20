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Events

This Week: Sea Level Rise, Recycling, Muni Diaries

8:43 AM PDT on April 20, 2026
This Week: Sea Level Rise, Recycling, Muni Diaries

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Private and Public Funding for Sea Level Rise Resilience. Join this panel to hear about how we pay for resilience to global warming. Tuesday, April 21, 3-4:30 p.m. Bay Area Metro Center, 375 Beale Street, S.F. Register here.
  • Wednesday Achieving a Circular Economy. Join SPUR and the SF Environment Department  for a Climate Month conversation to discuss what it will take to put San Francisco on a path toward circularity. Wednesday, April 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. Register here.
  • Wednesday Earth Day Climate Ride Happy Hour. Join WalkSF and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at this happy hour and fundraiser. Wednesday, April 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Standard Deviant, 280 14th Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Muni Diaries Live – 18 Year Anniversary. Join Muni Diaries and your fellow bus denizens for a night of stories about growing, learning, and coming of age on Muni. Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell Street, S.F. Get tickets.
  • Thursday Signature Gathering on the Tiffany Wiggle. Gather signatures with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for both Connect Bay Area and Stronger Muni for All, funding public transit. Thursday, April 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fell and Masonic, 1701 Fell Street, S.F.
  • Friday TrainTubers: A Panel of Creators United by Transit. The High Speed Rail Alliance welcomes Thom de Boo (Trains Are Awesome), Keith Davis (Car Free Keith), and Alan Fisher (the Armchair Urbanist) for a virtual panel discussion about trains, content, and more. Friday, April 24, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Saturday Bay Bridge Anniversary Ride. Riders will meet at West Oakland BART for a ride over the Bay Bridge Eastern Span. They’ll then ride the San Francisco Bay trail and stop at Brickyard Cove for a quick snack and water break before heading to Sports Basement Berkeley for free pizza and drinks. Saturday, April 25 10:30 a.m. at West Oakland BART (roll out 11). Ends at 2 p.m. at the Sports Basement Berkeley.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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