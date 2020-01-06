This Week: Night Riding, Building with Wood, Muni Art
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s headlight distribution event. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them most, distribution locations are kept a secret. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5-8 p.m. Contact the SFBC for details.
- Wednesday Building with Wood. Join SPUR for a construction tour of 1 De Haro, San Francisco’s first building to use cross-laminated timber, a newer building material made from layers of wood glued together at perpendicular angles. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 4 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees. Contact SPUR at publicprograms@spur.org or 415-781-8726.
- Thursday Muni Art. SFMTA and ‘San Francisco Beautiful’ kick-off of the 2020 Muni Art Project. Thursday, Jan. 9, 10:30 a.m., Polk Street steps, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday L Taraval Segment B Open House. Learn more about staging location options and considerations for the L Taraval improvement project from Sunset Boulevard to West Portal. Thursday, Jan. 9, 5:30-7 p.m., 1444 Taraval Street (cross street 25th Avenue), S.F.
- Friday 5 Blocks of Market Street. Join a screening and release party for 5 Blocks, a film that explores income disparity, changing demographics, and the nature of place. Friday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m., Strand Theater, 1127 Market Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Join this class of on-road, on-bike practice sessions. Working in small groups with certified instructors to improve handling skills, emergency maneuvers, and your ability to confidently and safely bike on all types of streets and pathways. Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 1240 18th Street, Ralph Bunche Academy, corner of Poplar/18th, Oakland. Pre-register, free.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.