Today’s Headlines

Drivers to Blame for Majority of Deaths in 2019 (SFExaminer)

Sorry, the Bike Lane isn’t Causing Your Traffic Jam (Bicycling)

The NIMBYs That Want to Stop Page Street’s Bike Lane (Curbed)

More on Plan to Integrate Transit (Curbed)

New SMART Stations Boost Ridership (MarinIJ)

BART Slaying Suspect Removed from Courtroom (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Comparing Golden Gate to Other Cities’ Parks (SFGate)

New Use for Tenderloin Parking Lot (SFExaminer)

New Tower for Uptown Oakland (Curbed)

DMV Gives Uber Permission to Test Self-Driving Cars in California (SacBee)

Pittsburg High School Teaches Autonomous Car Repair? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

We need safer streets now. We need better transit. We need your help covering and advocating for these issues. Won’t you contribute? Thanks!