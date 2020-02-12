Today’s Headlines
- Supervisor Urges Muni to Roll Back Fare Hikes (SFExaminer)
- More on Embarcadero Bike Lanes (SFBay, CBSBayArea)
- Santa Rosa Reacts to ‘Faster Bay Area’ Proposal (PressDemocrat)
- Lawmakers Hear Arguments for AV Regs (NYTimes)
- Rising Construction Costs Make Housing Situation Worse (Curbed)
- Proposal to Break up Public Works (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Strikes Pedestrian in Portola (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Where to Live in San Francisco (Curbed)
- Letters: Why I don’t Ride BART (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Licensing Cyclists, Bad Idea That Won’t Go Away (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Yes on Housing Above Muni Bus Yard (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Will Car-Free Streets Impact Housing Prices? (SFExaminer)
