Today’s Headlines

  • Supervisor Urges Muni to Roll Back Fare Hikes (SFExaminer)
  • More on Embarcadero Bike Lanes (SFBayCBSBayArea)
  • Santa Rosa Reacts to ‘Faster Bay Area’ Proposal (PressDemocrat)
  • Lawmakers Hear Arguments for AV Regs (NYTimes)
  • Rising Construction Costs Make Housing Situation Worse (Curbed)
  • Proposal to Break up Public Works (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Strikes Pedestrian in Portola (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Where to Live in San Francisco (Curbed)
  • Letters: Why I don’t Ride BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Licensing Cyclists, Bad Idea That Won’t Go Away (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Yes on Housing Above Muni Bus Yard (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Will Car-Free Streets Impact Housing Prices? (SFExaminer)

