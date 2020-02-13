Today’s Headlines

Drop in Off-Peak BART Ridership (SFChron, SFGate)

How Much Should BART Parking Cost? (EastBayTimes)

More on Bay Bridge Bus Lane (SFChron, CBSLocal)

BART Passenger Attacked with Chain (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Costs Rise as Bullet Train Progresses (SFChron, SFGate, EastBayTimes)

Motorist Seriously Injures Two Pedestrians (SFExaminer, SFGate)

Motorist Collides with Scooterist (SFGate)

San Jose Tries to Reduce Traffic Deaths (ABC7)

New Bills to Allow More Housing (SFWeekly)

Grant for Harvey Milk Plaza Redesign (Hoodline)

Commentary: Don’t Use Regressive Sales Tax to Fund Transit (MercNews)

Commentary: Oppose Measure J, Require Transit for New Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Please contribute.