Today’s Headlines

Mayor Breed Wants Motorist to Pay to Use Streets (SFChron)

Scooters by the Numbers (SFChron)

Bayview Transportation Plan (SFExaminer)

Will Bay Area Fund Housing, Transportation? (SFChron)

Appeal of Car-Free Streets (Route50)

Work on the ‘Hairball’ Bike Path (Hoodline)

Why Don’t People Want to Ride BART at Night? (Curbed)

Update on Caltrain Tunnel to Transit Center (Socketsite)

Motorist Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Cow Hollow (SFExaminer)

Motorist Kills Boy in Santa Clara (SFGate)

Commentary: It’s Time for Seamless Transit (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Yes on Funding SMART Train (NorthBayBizJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

How long have you been reading Streetsblog without supporting our work? Yes, you (Maybe?) Turn over a new leaf and donate today