- ‘Quick Build’ to Tackle Muni Bottlenecks (SFBay)
- Transit Housing Over 16th Street BART Stopped (Curbed)
- Comparing BART to Transit in Moscow, Copenhagen (MercNews)
- What Riding BART is Really Like (ABC7)
- More on Bike Shop Fighting Valencia Bike Lane (SFChron)
- RSR Bridge Bike Lane Closures (EastBayTimes)
- How Many Vacant Homes in San Francisco? (Curbed)
- Vallejo Transit Center Expansion (TimesHerald)
- Hit & Run Motorist Injures Pedestrian Near Union Square (Hoodline)
- Motorist Kills 12-Year-Old Girl in Castro Valley (SFChron)
- Remembering San Francisco’s Greektown (SFChron)
- Trolley View of San Francisco in the 1960s (SFGate)
