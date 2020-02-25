Today’s Headlines

  • ‘Quick Build’ to Tackle Muni Bottlenecks (SFBay)
  • Transit Housing Over 16th Street BART Stopped (Curbed)
  • Comparing BART to Transit in Moscow, Copenhagen (MercNews)
  • What Riding BART is Really Like (ABC7)
  • More on Bike Shop Fighting Valencia Bike Lane (SFChron)
  • RSR Bridge Bike Lane Closures (EastBayTimes)
  • How Many Vacant Homes in San Francisco? (Curbed)
  • Vallejo Transit Center Expansion (TimesHerald)
  • Hit & Run Motorist Injures Pedestrian Near Union Square (Hoodline)
  • Motorist Kills 12-Year-Old Girl in Castro Valley (SFChron)
  • Remembering San Francisco’s Greektown (SFChron)
  • Trolley View of San Francisco in the 1960s (SFGate)

